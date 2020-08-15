1/
WILLIAM GORDON DENT
DENT, WILLIAM GORDON After a lengthy battle with Parkinson's, Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Barb, for over 58 years. Beloved father of Gord (Jenn), Trish and adopted daughter Sandi (Dean). Proud Papa of Dallas, Travis, Nathan and Adam. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. For online condolences and more details, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
