DENT, WILLIAM GORDON After a lengthy battle with Parkinson's, Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Barb, for over 58 years. Beloved father of Gord (Jenn), Trish and adopted daughter Sandi (Dean). Proud Papa of Dallas, Travis, Nathan and Adam. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. For online condolences and more details, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
.