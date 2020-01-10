Home

Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church
6136 Lundy's Lane
MUIR, WILLIAM GORDON Retired Captain of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, 128 Squadron, Thorold Passed away peacefully at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 92. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Mary (1991). Loving father to three sons Mark, Peter (Meryl) and Paul (Edwina). Caring grandfather to Sarah (Misel) and great-grandfather to Luka and Nikola. He is survived by his brother Gary (Eileen) Muir and his sister Heather (Bill) Greenfield. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Sunday, January 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate the life of William will be held at Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church, 6136 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Stamford Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -