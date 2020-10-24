LEIGHTON, WILLIAM GORDON NEIL April 15, 1927 – October 12, 2020 After some challenging months of illness, Gordon peacefully passed away with daughters at his side. Joined now with his beloved Mildred "Mibs", who passed away in November 2018, after 71 years of marriage. With the constraints of Covid-19, his daughters, Lori Sparks (Wendell) - California, Colleen Leighton (Barry) - Ottawa, Cindy Rossiter (Gord) - Calgary, and Traci Leighton (John Vanderlans) - Burlington, had been with him virtually and as able, physically, to say farewell. Also left behind are his treasured grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Erica Leighton (Dave Hickey) and Erin and Gwen; Linda Sparks (Phil Simpkin) and Matthew; Cody Sparks; Glenn Leighton (Marie-Josee); and Natasha Vanderlans (Jeremy Taylor) and Anna. Born in Orangeville, moving to Toronto at age two, Gord was the twelfth child (of thirteen) of John Joseph Leighton (1884-1942) and Ethel Isabel Gertrude Marshall (1887-1969). Predeceased by siblings: Kenneth, Marjorie, Bessie, Mary, Marshall, Nora, Douglas, Robert, Elmer, and Malcolm. Gord is survived by two brothers, George and Allan; sister-in-law Leila; and many nephews and nieces. The household Gord grew up in was a boisterous, happy one, where music was a central focus, leading to weekend music jams, and much fun, hijinks and laughter, along with the serious distribution of chores and sharing of earnings to support the family. This led to a lifelong love of music, shared with the love of his life, Mibs, and their children, even being in a choir (the Bells and Bowes) in their later years, entertaining at retirement residences. Gord met Mildred when she was fifteen and he, seventeen. They married two years later in 1947 and their tenderness and love for one another was a role model for all whom they knew. Their favourite song was, 'On the Sunny Side of the Street', and that sums up their infectious, positive view of life. Gord was a man determined to do the best for his family and pursued night courses to further his career as a Technologist and later Product Manager with ADT. He retained friendships over the years from high school, Danforth Technical and was instrumental in organizing regular meetings of an alumni group. Lifelong friends emerged from these experiences, and special thanks to Tom (deceased 2018) and Shirley Doswell, who rekindled their friendship after Gord and Mibs moved to Ottawa in 2017. Gord and Mibs had a great love for their daughters and shared many adventures with them, planning annual camping vacations from one coast to the other of Canada, north to Lake Superior, and through the US to California. Campfires always meant lots of singing, in harmony together. Later years saw them travel to New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Europe, although visits to their daughters and grandchildren were the priority. A dedicated and active member of St. Paul's Anglican Church (Runnymede), Toronto, Gord took on numerous responsibilities over many decades. Family was incredibly important to Gord, and he worked hard to develop family tree records for the Leighton/Marshall family. Mildred's family truly became an extension of his own. Special memories of his cherished nieces and nephews include: Helen McCurdy, Carol Leighton, Sandra Leighton-Lockyer, Jan Ellis (Ron), Joy Bennett, Jim Greenlaw (Ruth), and Margot Devlin (Shaun), The family is grateful for the care of Dr. Bev Hattersley and staff team at St. Peter's Palliative Care, Hamilton, and Dr. Farey, the staff and friends at Maplewood Retirement Community, Ottawa. Private cremation has taken place at Basic Funerals & Cremation Services, Mississauga, Ontario. Under the circumstances of Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date when all family can be together. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Parkinson Canada, Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Paul's Anglican Church (Runnymede), Toronto would be most welcome.