POLLACK, William Gordon November 3, 1933 - April 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 8, 2020, at age 86. Bill will be deeply missed by his longtime partner Mary Gordon, children Kaye (Bill Gray) of Burlington, Bill Jr. of Markdale, Brad (Lisa) of Toronto and Courtney (Matt Jensen) of Vancouver, and grandchildren Ethan and Jacob Pollock and Sebastian and Emery Jensen. Lovingly cared for by Bill Jr. in his final months. Son of the late John James Pollock and Gladys Gwendolyn (nee Campbell), Bill was born in Brampton and raised on an orchard farm in Niagara with eight siblings. As a young man Bill moved to Hamilton, discovering he was hard-nosed enough to play pro football but light-footed enough to master ballroom dancing. In 1959 he launched the renowned Wm. G. Pollock Dance Studio in Toronto, which he ran for more than 50 years, reveling in teaching and later waltzing with his beloved Mary. Bill liked to exercise his mind through bridge, his body through dance, and his spirit through travel. He liked thick steaks, challenging sudokus, watching the younger generation play hockey and baseball. He liked deep talks and gentle teasing. He liked gardens and orchards, pruning trees and overseeing do-it-yourself projects. And he loved the fact that modern technology allowed him to play poker from his easy chair. Bill smiled easily and laughed heartily. He had the humility that accomplishment provides and an astute feel for the needs of others. He listened closely and judged rarely. He will be dearly missed by siblings John, Agnes, Edward and Kathleen. Predeceased by sisters Dorabelle and Violet and brothers David and Donald. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joshua Tepper for his compassion. Interment will take place at Boston Mills Cemetery in Caledon.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020