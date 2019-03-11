POOLE, William Gordon September 4, 1930 - March 7, 2019 William (Bill) Poole died peacefully at Sunnybrook Palliative Care, holding the hand of his loving wife of 62 years, Pat (nee Caffery). Predeceased by Margaret Love. Proud father to Michael, Linda (Chuck), David, Cathy (Jerry), Mark (deceased), Mary, Greg (Nancy) and Tom (Barbara). Beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by his sisters Marie Bowyer and Marilyn Alston and the Caffery and Love families. Bill was well known throughout the photographic industry, having worked for Argus Cameras, Hanimex, Minolta Canada and Fujifilm Canada. When he retired, he took up playing tennis and enjoyed many years at Anna Maria Island, Florida and Leaside Tennis Clubs. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13th in St. Anselm Church, 1 MacNaughton Road. Donations to the Daily Bread Food Bank, 191 New Toronto St., Etobicoke, ON M8V 2E7 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019