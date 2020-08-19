1/1
WILLIAM GORDON ROWLANDSON
ROWLANDSON, WILLIAM GORDON It is with deep sadness we share the news of Bill's passing, on August 14, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital. Predeceased by his loving parents Jim and Adele Rowlandson, sister Lynda Byers and brother Tom Rowlandson. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Byczok and his nephews and nieces, Chris, Tara and Jonathan Byczok, Kelly Ledger, Jim Byers, Steven Rowlandson and Kim Clements. He leaves behind many lifelong friends from Woodgate Drive and Runnymede C.I. He was a respected teacher, department head and coach at York Memorial C.I. for 35 years. His passion was sports, having never given up on his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Argos. He spent all his summers at his favourite place, our family cottage in Muskoka. Please visit bill-rowlandson.forevermissed.com to leave any special memories or pictures of Bill. Celebration of life to be held in the fall, details to be posted on the site once finalized. For anyone wishing to donate, please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
