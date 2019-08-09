WIGHTMAN, WILLIAM GORDON Passed away, at Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, July 19, 2019, of Port Dover, in his 91st year. Son of the late John and Theresa Wightman. Much beloved husband of the Late Margaret (nee Rutherford). Loving father of Robert (Heather Calderhead). Cherished grandfather of Buddy and Zak and great-grandfather of Jack. Also surviving, sister-in-law Doris Wightman, daughter-in-law Theresa Wightman, nephew John Wightman and great-nieces. William was predeceased by his brother John. He was a member of Balmy Beach Canoe Club in Toronto. Cremation has taken place. South Coast Funeral and Cremation Alternatives, 71 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in William's name are asked to consider The Juravinsiki Cancer Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019