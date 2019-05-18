GRAHAM, WILLIAM Peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Bill Graham, Caledon East, in his 99th year, beloved husband of Rita. Former owner of Graham Florist and Greenhouses, Weston. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50) Bolton (905- 857-2213) Tuesday morning, May 21 from 10 o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11 o'clock. Following a reception at the funeral home, interment Caledon East Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019