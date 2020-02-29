Home

Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
WILLIAM GRANT MILNE

WILLIAM GRANT MILNE Obituary
MILNE, WILLIAM GRANT Grant passed peacefully on February 23, 2020 at Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre, aged 95. Grant will be lovingly remembered by grandson Matthew, and great-grandson Tommy. Grant was predeceased by his devoted wife Ella, and daughter Virlie Sleightholm. Grant's endless positivity carried him through life, and his boundless knowledge was apparent to any who met him. Wisdom, kindness, and strength. He was adored by his family, and will be sorely missed. Rest well, Pop. We love you. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
