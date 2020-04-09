|
|
GROSBERG, WILLIAM "BILL" September 1, 1924 to April 6, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Renee Grosberg for almost 62 years, and devoted brother to the late Earl Grosberg. Loving father of Maura Helena Bettle (Ron) and grandfather to Madison Alana Bettle. Bill joined the Royal Regiment of Canada Infantry Corps in 1943, and served until the war ended. He was a longtime member of B'nai Brith Canada and was the President of both the Ontario Regional Council and Upper Canada Lodge. He was also the coordinator of Upper Canada Lodge's Chapel Sabbath and High Holiday Services, and was Chairman of B'nai Brith Canada's Bingo Fundraising operation. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private graveside service will be held in light of the current global pandemic. We wish to thank all the staff at Sunnybrook who made Bill's last four years enjoyable and comforting. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Online condolences can be made to Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel (www.benjamins.ca), after April 7th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020