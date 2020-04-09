Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GROSBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "BILL" GROSBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM "BILL" GROSBERG Obituary
GROSBERG, WILLIAM "BILL" September 1, 1924 to April 6, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Renee Grosberg for almost 62 years, and devoted brother to the late Earl Grosberg. Loving father of Maura Helena Bettle (Ron) and grandfather to Madison Alana Bettle. Bill joined the Royal Regiment of Canada Infantry Corps in 1943, and served until the war ended. He was a longtime member of B'nai Brith Canada and was the President of both the Ontario Regional Council and Upper Canada Lodge. He was also the coordinator of Upper Canada Lodge's Chapel Sabbath and High Holiday Services, and was Chairman of B'nai Brith Canada's Bingo Fundraising operation. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private graveside service will be held in light of the current global pandemic. We wish to thank all the staff at Sunnybrook who made Bill's last four years enjoyable and comforting. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Online condolences can be made to Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel (www.benjamins.ca), after April 7th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -