1/
WILLIAM HALLER RISHCHYNSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RISHCHYNSKI, WILLIAM HALLER February 23, 1931 - October 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Julieta for over 67 years. Beloved father of Guillermo (Jeannette), Lou (Antonietta), Jose, Robert (Christine) and Julie-Anne (Joseph). Cherished "Tito" to his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (North of Steeles Avenue) 905-456-8190, on Monday November 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Fr. Joseph will be offering prayer at 4 p.m. A private family service to take place at a later date. In memoriam donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please refer to www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com for COVID-19 restrictions and to also leave online condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved