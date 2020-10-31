RISHCHYNSKI, WILLIAM HALLER February 23, 1931 - October 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Julieta for over 67 years. Beloved father of Guillermo (Jeannette), Lou (Antonietta), Jose, Robert (Christine) and Julie-Anne (Joseph). Cherished "Tito" to his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (North of Steeles Avenue) 905-456-8190, on Monday November 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Fr. Joseph will be offering prayer at 4 p.m. A private family service to take place at a later date. In memoriam donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please refer to www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
for COVID-19 restrictions and to also leave online condolences.