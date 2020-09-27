1/
WILLIAM HAROLD CARMICHAEL
CARMICHAEL, WILLIAM HAROLD Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his 96th year. Survived by his wife, Anna. Predeceased by wives Doris Geldard (1992) and Dorothy Nickell (2014). Missed by his children: Catherine (Paul) Eagles, Doug (Sharon), David (Jennifer), Will (Frank), and Ken Carmichael. Grandfather to six and great-grandfather to eight. Also survived by his sister Joan Hadley. Predeceased by his siblings: John, Ruth, and Helen. Bill served during WWII with the RCAF and completed a degree at the University of Toronto. He taught high school Mathematics in Toronto schools and elsewhere for forty years. He was Principal of Listowel District Secondary School. A funeral service will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. George Cemetery, St. George, Ontario on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service at Westview Funeral Chapel. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/ attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place which may preclude some from being able to attend and masks are mandatory. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Westview Funeral Chapel
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Westview Funeral Chapel
