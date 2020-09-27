CARMICHAEL, WILLIAM HAROLD Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his 96th year. Survived by his wife, Anna. Predeceased by wives Doris Geldard (1992) and Dorothy Nickell (2014). Missed by his children: Catherine (Paul) Eagles, Doug (Sharon), David (Jennifer), Will (Frank), and Ken Carmichael. Grandfather to six and great-grandfather to eight. Also survived by his sister Joan Hadley. Predeceased by his siblings: John, Ruth, and Helen. Bill served during WWII with the RCAF and completed a degree at the University of Toronto. He taught high school Mathematics in Toronto schools and elsewhere for forty years. He was Principal of Listowel District Secondary School. A funeral service will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. George Cemetery, St. George, Ontario on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service at Westview Funeral Chapel. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
