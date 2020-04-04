|
MOULTON, WILLIAM (BILL) HARVEY Our father, age 88, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 23, 2020. Dad lived a full and happy life. The only child of Clement and Harriet (Morrow) Moulton, he grew up in Windsor, ON, attending Walkerton High School. He cherished the annual reunions of his high school buddies and their wives for six decades. Bill met his first wife, Joan (nee McCormick), at McGill University. Bill and Joan raised four loving boys: Bill Jr. (Donna), Jay (Louise), Doug (Lisa) and David (Marie-France). Bill's early business career included stops in Kitchener, London, Peterborough, and finally Mississauga. The house on Narva Court then became command central for Bill, Joan, and the boys. Bill shared his passion for sports with his entire family. Whether it was coaching his boys in hockey and baseball or officiating college football, Dad was involved in all things sport. An avid collector of Sports Illustrated, he eventually corralled the entire series and built The Bunkie to feature his collection. Dad never spoke about his accomplishments. There were many. Raised on a steady diet of sports in Windsor, he excelled at hockey and football. After playing for the McGill Redmen, he was invited to the Hamilton Ticats' training camp. Bill then developed into one of Canada's best football officials. He set a record for most Vanier Cup games officiated and was selected to the elite officiating crew for the 1978 Can-Am College Bowl game in Tampa, Florida. Dad also wore his professional engineering ring with pride. He graduated as a civil engineer and began his career working for Canadian Blower and Forge, JH Ryder, and the Austin Company. He later moved into a variety of fields from cosmetics to automobiles, working mainly in sales and business development. His friendly demeanour suited these endeavours and resulted in a vast number of friendships that he maintained throughout his life. In 1982, Bill married Bev Walker and was proud to be involved in her children's (Jeff, Brad, Jennifer and Michael) lives. Bill and Bev retired to Southampton, ON, where he remained active in volunteer work, golf and hosting his cherished children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The world has lost an exceptionally kind and caring man. Consistently modest, Dad asked that there be no funeral upon his passing.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020