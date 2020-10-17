SEELEY, WILLIAM HARVEY November 27, 1926 - October 10, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father William (Bill) Harvey Seeley, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 64 years to Gloria, loving father to Anthony, Suzanne, Elizabeth, Richard (Chapel) and Catherine (David) and very proud Papa to Jonah, Caleb, Cameron, Bodin, Kade and Tre. Dad was a loving and generous family man and a committed community volunteer. A private service will be held on October 19th at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home in Thornhill.



