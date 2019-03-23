HEISE, WILLIAM "BILL" It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill Heise on March 21, 2019, at the age of 82. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Heise and his loving daughters, Lois Fisk and husband Michael, Ruth Heise and by his grandchildren Mark Fisk and Deborah Lopes. Our Dad is absent from the body and present with the Lord! The family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt, on Friday, March 29th. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019