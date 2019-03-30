HENDERSON, WILLIAM "HENDO" November 14, 1955-March 27, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Bobbi (Suzanne) by his side. Survived by his adoring mother Loreen and predeceased by his father William senior. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Lesley (Dave) and Lisa (Tim). Dear son-in-law of Joanne Short and brother-in-law to Jody (Jeff), Leslie (Deidre) and James. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews Leanne (Jamie), Andrew, Cameron, Hanna, Nicole, Jason, Bretton and Meaghan and great-niece Ryan Lea. Hendo deeply cherished the many friendships he made over the years and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Bill had a distinguished career with Manulife for 34 years retiring as a Regional Vice President, Individual Insurance Sales. He then enjoyed a short but successful career in Real Estate. Through his life, he developed a deep appreciation of music (especially live music) and sports. He loved to cheer on the Leafs, the Raptors, the Bills and anyone on a golf course. The only thing he liked better than a good party was a great nap. In recent years he found great joy in being of service to others and touched many lives. Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Bill's life. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill. Funeral Service Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. St. James Cathedral, 106 King St. E, Toronto. Donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019