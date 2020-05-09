CLACK, Sgt. (RCMP) WILLIAM HENRY December 15, 1932 - May 1, 2020 It is with profound heartfelt sadness that the family of William (Bill) Clack announce his passing on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Sheridan Villa Long Term Care Home in Mississauga, Ontario. He succumbed to complications related to the COVID-19 virus, in addition to dementia. Bill is survived by his daughter Ginny (Barry), son Scott and predeceased by daughter Cory (Albert) and daughter-in-law Kim. He is also survived by Aunt Irene and sister-in-law Joan Clack. Predeceased by father Dilwyn, mother Gladys, sister Shirley (Roy, Reg) and brothers John (Joan) and Dil. He will be missed by Faye (Ewing), Brenda and Murray, and Rainer (Cathy). Uncle to Elaine (Larry), Judy (Randy), Norm and Sharon, Hazel, Lianne, Wayne, Cheryl and John, Laurel and Steve. Grandfather to Lena, Tim, Erich, Sadie and Matt, Fallon and Jillian, plus great-grandfather to Rollie. Bill served with the RCMP from 1951 through 1977. He served in Jasper, Banff, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto. He enjoyed many pasttimes: golf, skiing, cooking, curling (Dixie Curling Club) and travel. Bill's family offers their sincere thanks to the many staff at Sheridan Villa who provided excellent care for him over the past two years. Bill will be cremated at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, in Oakville, ON; more information is available at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glenoaks. Donations in Bill's memory should be directed to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.