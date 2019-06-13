Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HENRY "BILL" COWL. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Obituary

COWL, WILLIAM HENRY "BILL" December 10, 1930 - June 6, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully at home in Aurora with his family, on June 6, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Doreen. Loving father of Dave and his fiancé Nicola of Aurora. Dear grandfather of Zachary, Jacob and Matthew. Predeceased by his brother Ron and survived by his sister-in-law Cookie. Bill was a longtime employee of the T. Eaton Company in their menswear department. He later went to work for Jack Fraser then worked another 10 years landscaping with his son Dave. Bill recently celebrated 20 years with the Keynotes Seniors Choir in Newmarket. Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905 727-5421), on Tuesday, June 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at



