Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
WILLIAM HENRY (BILL) DUNCAN Obituary
DUNCAN, WILLIAM (BILL) HENRY Called by his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in his 89th year. Bill, loved and revered by family: loving and devoted wife, Nuala; brother and best friend, Noel (Shirley); his children Colleen (Peter), Deborah (Allen), Jason (Diane), Damon (Sandra); grandchildren Joel, Ryan, Hilary, Simon, Emilia, Bronte, Connor, Aidan and Maximillian and great-grandson, Maximus. Bill's life of love and service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Highway 7 Woodbridge (west of Pine Valley Drive) with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In Bill's spirit of generosity, in lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Mission, Hands of Joy www.handsofjoy.ca Please visit the book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2020
