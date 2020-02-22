|
HOLMAN, WILLIAM HENRY July 2, 1928 - February 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce his passing at Simcoe Hospice on February 13, 2020, in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his parents, Drucilla and Percy Holman, and his sister, Marjorie Davis (January 20, 2020). Missed forever by his family, wife Marlene (Lawrence), his children Glen Holman (Bette), Karol Cordell (John) and their mother Olive Holman, and Jeff Holman (Michelle). Fun grandpa to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bill worked in many sales and executive positions at Hawker-Siddeley, Oshawa Wholesale, Sara Lee, and Douwe Egberts. In his retirement, he enjoyed several years of playing golf at Lake Simcoe, Harbour View, Lake St. George in Orillia, as well as at many golf courses throughout the world. Many thanks to Dr. Greg Steffens for his compassion and friendship. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burton Avenue United Church on Saturday, February 29th, at 11:30 a.m. For those wishing In Memorium, donations may be made to the , Simcoe Hospice, or Burton Avenue United Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020