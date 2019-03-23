Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry Jackson P. Eng.. View Sign

JACKSON P. Eng., WILLIAM HENRY December 5, 1924 - March 16, 2019 Born December 5, 1924, in a neat little town they call Belfast, Northern Ireland, William Henry Jackson (Harry) left this world as he had appeared in it for the past 94 years with much grace and peace at Credit River Retirement Residence, Streetsville, on the sunny morning of March 16, 2019. He will always be here with us, though. Harry's strength and Irish wit will be missed every single day by his beloved, beautiful wife of 66 years, Martha Elizabeth Jackson (Betty), daughters Alison (Roy) and Adrienne (Paul), sons Graham (Jane) and Colin (Mary), grandchildren Sean (Andrea), Ryan, Erin (Allen), Jared (Krystal), Courtney (Andrew) and Kyle, great-granddaughter Hettienne and furry friends Bailey and Zoe. In 1965, Harry and Betty moved their young family to Canada to give them a better life. Hardworking and determined but never without that Belfast sense of humor, Harry was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. You could see the joy come shining out of his face when his grandchildren were around. So much joy. As for Hettienne, well Harry was never so lit up as when she came near. He loved music, ballroom dancing with Betty, travel, Black Bush and golf. But most of all, Harry loved his family. In Leaves of Grass Walt Whitman wrote: Failing to fetch me at first, keep encouraged, Missing me one place, search another, I stop some where, waiting for you. So, until we meet again, may the wind be always at your back. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please give to a charity of your personal choice on behalf of Harry. There will be a private family ceremony at Streetsville Cemetery, followed by a memorial service for friends and family to celebrate Harry at 2 p.m., March 30th, at Streetsville United Church, 174 Queen Street South, Streetsville.

