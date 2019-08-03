PATTERSON, William Henry "Hank" On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, William Henry "Hank" Patterson passed away one month shy of his 90th birthday. Hank was born on August 30, 1929 in Toronto, Ontario. He was a dedicated and loyal husband to his wife Ann. Predeceased by his first wife and mother to his children, Lorraine, his son Bob and his sister-in-law Gwen Patterson. Hank will be forever missed by his children Patricia Baker (Randy), John (Janet), James (Debbie) and his step-daughter Karen Whalley (Michael). Hank had five loving grandchildren Corey (Carley), Christopher (Brooke-len), Candice (Simon), Nicolle and Maverick along with five great-grandchildren Kian, Kiya, Kade, Sebastien and Scarlett. Hank is also survived by his brother Bob (Pauline) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Longtime business owner/partner of Birchcliff Sheet Metal. Throughout his life Hank enjoyed football, golf, singing and travelling. He will always be remembered for his love of gardening and roses, his witty sense of humour, his kind and patient nature that shined through that special sparkle in his eyes. Hank is resting at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Final resting place will be Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at McDougall and Brown.

