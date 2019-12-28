TEMPLETON, William Henry 'Harry' On Monday, December 9, 2019 William Henry 'Harry' Templeton went home to be with the Lord at age 95. His beloved wife Mary followed him home three days later. Harry was born in Belfast, NI, January 30, 1924 to James and Kathleen (Neill) Templeton. He married Beryl Stickley (deceased) and together they raised Ruth and Lois (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Harry married Mary Flanagan and became a father to two more children, Kathee and Kevin. He was a proud Grampa to Alexandra, Andrew, Elyssa, Erin, Laura, Torie, Devin, Mara, Benjamin, Lauren and James. Private arrangements have been made.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019