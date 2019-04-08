ANDERSON, WILLIAM HIRAM (BILL) Sadly, on April 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinsons, Bill, beloved husband of Dorothy (née Pethick) for 58 years, left us to rejoin his parents, the late Ruth and Dr. Ernest James Anderson. Bill was a fantastic husband, father, "Gramps", brother, friend and storyteller. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He was the ultimate family person. Bill is survived by his children Jane Swire (Jeff), Andrew Anderson and Heather Anderson (Nick Waddell). Bill was "Gramps" to Jackson and Jesse Swire, Isabelle French and Samantha and Sydney and Addison Waddell. Bill is also survived by his brothers Robert Anderson, John Anderson (Shirley) and Jamie Anderson. Born in Kirkfield, Ontario, Bill's calling was to education. Bill spent over 37 years in the teaching profession in the capacities of both teacher and administrator. He had many stories of the staff and students that he cherished. After retirement, Bill and Dorothy travelled, spent quality time with friends and enjoyed being "dad" or "Gramps" to his kids and grandkids. Bill could be found at the hockey rinks, soccer fields, dance competitions or helping his kids with projects. He was the internet before it was invented! Bill was always willing to give unselfishly of himself. There will be a celebration of Bill's life at Graceview Presbyterian Church, 588 Renforth Dr., Etobicoke, Ontario M9C 2N5, on Thursday, April 11th at 1 p.m. The family will receive visitors at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Graceview Presbyterian Church (graceview.ca) and Parkinson Canada (parkinson.ca). Bill will be laid to rest at the family plot in Omemee, Ontario, in a private family interment. Forever in our hearts. We love you always and will miss you dearly Bill, Dad, Gramps! Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019