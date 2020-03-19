Home

WILLIAM HOWARD PERRIN

WILLIAM HOWARD PERRIN Obituary
PERRIN, WILLIAM HOWARD Peacefully at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital on March 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband to Marlee for 64 years and father to Bradley and Janice. Cherished grandfather to Robert, Kenneth, Breanna and Rachel. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. A visitation will take place at The McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax (905-428-8488) on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral service to take place in our Chapel at 12 noon. Private family interment.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020
