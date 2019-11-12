SCHWEITZER, William Howard May 20, 1924 - November 4, 2019 Sadly, William passed away quietly in his sleep, on the evening of November 4th, at the Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Home, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was in his 96th year. William was predeceased by his first wife Marcia who passed away in 1998 and his second wife Gloria who passed away in 2002. He is survived by his 12 children with Marcia: Cathy (Bill), Mike (Kanya), Mary (Gary), Bill (Freda), John (Dianne), Steve, Philip, Danny (Jennifer), David, Teresa, Jimmy and Peggy; 25 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3rd wife of 15 years Jean and her two daughters Maggie and Val and their families. He will be sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Village of Taunton Mills in the Town Hall meeting room on December 8th from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. His cremated remains will be interred at a later date in his hometown of Mildmay, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson Canada in his name, would be appreciated. A tribute page will be set up at www.aftercare.org where you can leave messages, condolences, pictures, etc.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019