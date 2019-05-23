CALDERWOOD, WILLIAM HUGH Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, in his 91st year. He will be deeply missed by his son Jeff and his wife Lori, granddaughter Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Julie and brother Gordon. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and son Steven. Friends and relatives will be received at Meadowvale Visitation Centre, 7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5 (905-451-3716), on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Followed by Interment at Meadowvale Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the or CNIB. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019