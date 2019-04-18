Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. William IVER CAMPBELL. View Sign





CAMPBELL, The Rev. William IVER March 15, 1919 - April 15, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully, leaving Janet Campbell (Robbins), his loving wife of 16 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Betty Campbell (MacKay) after 50 years of life together. He leaves behind his three sons - John (Nancy), James (Rebecca), Ken (Janet) along with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bill was born in North Toronto, attended Allenby Public School and North Toronto Collegiate. He taught in a one-room school house in Burk's Falls until World War II when he enlisted in the RCAF. He was trained in the new field of radar, and earned a commission. As Flight Officer, he was stationed in Ireland and Scotland, where he helped pioneer and teach the use of radar navigation on Sunderland flying boats which patrolled the North Atlantic. After the war, he enrolled at Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph. He worked in logging camps in British Columbia during the summers, and met Betty in Vancouver. After graduation in 1948, Bill worked as a passionate and gifted teacher of science at Richmond Hill High School until 1975. Following retirement, he obtained his Master of Divinity at Knox College, Toronto, and then served as the minister of Presbyterian Churches in Stirling and Thunder Bay. In his later years, he started a new and wonderful relationship with Jan, whose love and friendship nurtured him through to his one hundredth birthday. Bill was a wonderful father. He was a man of action, a builder at heart – always with a project on the go. He built the family home in Richmond Hill and a cottage on Go Home Lake. He was Sunday School Superintendent at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church for many years. He loved golf and curling and driving trips. Most of all Bill was a man of great faith with a deep love for his Lord, a faith which he shared with family and friends. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

