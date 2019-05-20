Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. (Bill) DUGGAN. View Sign Obituary

DUGGAN, William J. (Bill) August 1928 - May 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Creekway Village in Burlington, Ontario, in his 91st year. Survived by his devoted wife Helen, just shy of 67 years, and his 3 sons Curtis (Kathy Beale), Jeffrey (Nell Groot), Clint (Lee Burnie) and daughter Pennie (Paul Forma). Proud Gido of Clinton (Amanda), Shannon (Kenny Fenech), Brandon, Murray and Erin. Great-Gido to Brody, Blake, Bryden and Rylee. Predeceased by his siblings Harold, Kathleen and Laverne and survived by his kid brother Jim (Georgia). Bill will be missed by his treasured nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was an entrepreneur at his core and a mentor to all who knew him. Sadly, missed by dearest friend and colleague, Jim Danku. Many thanks to the wonderful professionals who provided compassionate care for Bill during his valiant battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body. Cremation has already taken place. In honouring Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or formal funeral. A private Celebration of Life to be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson Canada or The Willow Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

DUGGAN, William J. (Bill) August 1928 - May 2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Creekway Village in Burlington, Ontario, in his 91st year. Survived by his devoted wife Helen, just shy of 67 years, and his 3 sons Curtis (Kathy Beale), Jeffrey (Nell Groot), Clint (Lee Burnie) and daughter Pennie (Paul Forma). Proud Gido of Clinton (Amanda), Shannon (Kenny Fenech), Brandon, Murray and Erin. Great-Gido to Brody, Blake, Bryden and Rylee. Predeceased by his siblings Harold, Kathleen and Laverne and survived by his kid brother Jim (Georgia). Bill will be missed by his treasured nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was an entrepreneur at his core and a mentor to all who knew him. Sadly, missed by dearest friend and colleague, Jim Danku. Many thanks to the wonderful professionals who provided compassionate care for Bill during his valiant battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body. Cremation has already taken place. In honouring Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or formal funeral. A private Celebration of Life to be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson Canada or The Willow Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Published in the Toronto Star on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close