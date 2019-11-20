HARRINGTON, WILLIAM "BILL" JAMES On Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the General and Marine Hospital, Collingwood, Ontario, at the age of 87. Bill, beloved husband of Marlene for 66 years. Loving father of Brad (Suzy), Lauren Kinghan (Mike) and Brent (Dorothy). Bill was predeceased by his sister Molly Watts. Dear Papa of Adam, Christopher, Brandon, Samantha, Nicole and Danielle. Great-Papa of Cole, Olivia and Liam. Friends may call at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Wasaga Beach Cemetery. Remembrances to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by Bill's family. To sign Bill's Book of Memories or to send a condolence to his family please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019