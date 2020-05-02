RUSSELL, WILLIAM JAMES 1938 - 2020 It is with immense sadness, we announce the passing of Bill on April 24, 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by his adoring wife, Frances Russell. Beloved father of Brian (Rachelle), Stephen, and David (Marsha). Devoted grandfather (Poppa) to Vanessa R., Caitlyn, Madison, William, Vanessa C., and Ryan. He loved his family, friends, and his lodge. A Private Ceremony will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday May 2, 2020. Our family would like to extend a personal thank you to the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital, ICU Unit who provided Bill with exceptional and compassionate care. Donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation by phone 905-472-7373 ext. 6341 Intensive Care Unit, Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.