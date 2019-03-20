VOADEN, William James Passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on March 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Son of the late Vincent and Helen Voaden. Father of Albert of the Grand Cayman Islands and Evelyn of Toronto. Brother of Carol Voaden and cousin of Peter Cade and Barry Cade. A Memorial Service will take place at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stoplights west of Yonge Street) on Thursday, March 21st at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. An interment in York Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019