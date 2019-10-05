WRIGHT, WILLIAM (BILL) JAMES In loving memory of William (Bill) James Wright, who passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 90. Devoted husband of the late Wendy May Wright (nee Bourne). Bill is survived by his children Timothy, Christopher, Virginia and Michael and his grandchildren Eric, Jennifer, Graham, Mark, Ellie, Jeremy, Mathew, Samuel, Elliott and Mitchell and his great-granddaughter Delilah. Memorial Service to be held at Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home, Port Credit, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019