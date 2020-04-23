TOMLINSON, WILLIAM JEFFREY Jeff passed away peacefully at Scarborough Health Network - Centenary Hospital on April 17, 2020 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his loving parents William and Shirley. Jeff will be greatly missed by his brother, Jim. Jeff was born in Toronto on August 6, 1955. He attended Fairmount Public School and then R.H. King Collegiate Institute. He obtained his B.A. at the University of Toronto, Scarborough and his Masters in Environmental Studies at York University. He worked for the City of Edmonton Planning Department, Ontario Hydro, Ontario Hydro International and Hydro One. Jeff was thoughtful and considerate and committed to his work. He always spoke highly of his work colleagues. Jeff was a lifelong Toronto sports fan and an enthusiastic follower of the Leafs, Raptors and Blue Jays. Jeff's family wishes to thank Dr. Delaney and the staff at Centenary hospital for the kindness and care they provided. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at St. John's Norway. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.