BYGRAVE, WILLIAM (BILL) JOHN Peacefully passed away in his 90th year, surrounded by his loving family on February 19, 2019 in Prince Edward County, Ontario after an illness with Alzheimer's disease. Bill married his love, Elizabeth (Darnley). They were blessed with 4 children and enjoyed raising their family on Earlton Road in Agincourt. In 1981, they purchased a home in Prince Edward County and later retired to Bloomfield. Bill will be missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, his children: Janice (Gary Scharf), Bill (Lori), Rob (Laura), Jennifer (Glenn Schmelzle), nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. There will be two remembrance gatherings: Saturday, March 2nd at The Picton Golf & Country Club (Hwy. 49) from 12-4 p.m. and Monday, March 4th at the Whitby Centennial Building (416 Centre St. S., Whitby) from 2-8 p.m. Bill's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at West Lake Terrace who provided tremendous support and care to him through these past difficult years. Bill will be interred at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. The family would appreciate donations in his memory made to the children's burn camp, Camp Bucko, supported by Toronto Firefighters at campbucko.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019