COE, WILLIAM (BILL) JOHN Retired District Fire Chief Toronto Fire Department Peacefully with family, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Nancy (65years). Loving father of the late Dave and Donna. Dear father-in-law of Lynn and the late Derek. Much loved grandad of Ryan (Vanessa), Sean (Jacquie), Heather (Brad), Bill and Daniel (Erin). Dearest great-grandad (GG) of Keenan, Cheyanne, Bennett, Maddie, Ella, Eva and Hayden. Brother of Tony (Babe) and George (late Sandy). Predeceased by sister Arabelle (Andy) and Phil (Linda). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. According to Bill's wishes, he has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.