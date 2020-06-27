William JOHN (JACK) GROVES
GROVES, William JOHN (JACK) December 20, 1919 - June 23, 2020 F/O William John (Jack) Groves (retired), R.C.A.F., EAC, 145 Sqdn. has departed on his final flight. He joins his beloved wife, Eileen Eleanor Emmett (2017) and infant son, John (1951). Left with a gigantic hole in their lives are daughter, Judy Iles (Terry, deceased 1991) and son, Steve (Jayne); adored grandson, Scott (Anne) and the 3 shining stars of Pa's life - great-grandchildren - Dorothy, William and Gwyneth. Dad also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who held special places in his heart. Our family thanks the wonderful staff at Grace Manor, who kept Dad happy and safe, like family. A private service will be held. For more details, please visit MountPleasantGroup.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
