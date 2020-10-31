1/1
William John Leonard "Len" JOHNSTONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSTONE, William John Leonard "Len" Entered into rest at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on October 25th, 2020. Beloved husband of Juanita Landon, predeceased by his first wife Barbara Nancy Dunn. Loving father of Mark Johnstone of Newmarket and Carrie Johnstone-Terrey (Jay) of Bradford. Caring grandfather to Gavin and Nolan Johnstone and Keegan and Mackenna Terrey. Step-father to Ray, Sean, Dale and Cory (Pam) Darling. And grandfather to Maddy, Ali, Kaesha, Naomi, Ryan and Ainsley Darling. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website below Len's notice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved