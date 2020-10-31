JOHNSTONE, William John Leonard "Len" Entered into rest at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on October 25th, 2020. Beloved husband of Juanita Landon, predeceased by his first wife Barbara Nancy Dunn. Loving father of Mark Johnstone of Newmarket and Carrie Johnstone-Terrey (Jay) of Bradford. Caring grandfather to Gavin and Nolan Johnstone and Keegan and Mackenna Terrey. Step-father to Ray, Sean, Dale and Cory (Pam) Darling. And grandfather to Maddy, Ali, Kaesha, Naomi, Ryan and Ainsley Darling. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com
. Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website below Len's notice.