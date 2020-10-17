LOVELL, William John (Bill) Passed peacefully, on October 8, 2020, just shy of his 91st birthday. Beloved Husband of Betty (deceased 2018), loving Father to Brian (Karen) and Connie (Ian Alexander), cherished Grandpa to Mark (Ashley), Adam (Jess), Amanda (Matt), Sarah and Kayleigh and proud Great-Grandpa to Finn, Oaklen, Andrew and Ben. Bill will be deeply missed by family and friends. Private Celebration of Life to be arranged at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada.



