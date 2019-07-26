McMULLEN, WILLIAM JOHN Passed away surrounded by family on July 20, 2019 at Centenary Hospital. Born in Tara, Ontario, to William and Jessie May McMullen, he was the dearly beloved husband of Priscella (Gander) for 53 years. He was a devoted and loving father to his only daughter Sarah. Dear brother to Mary Lou Aitcheson (Bill), cherished step-brother to Richard Wolfe (Esther) as well as Betty and Duke (Marg) Robb, beloved brother-in-law to Tillie and Dick Bedard and deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. John was a devoted teacher and vice-principal in Scarborough for 33 years and a proud member as well as past master of the St. Andrew's Masonic Temple in Toronto. John loved spending time at the cottage, reading, relaxing and fishing and enjoying his friends and family. John will be remembered for his quick wit and humour, quiet demeanour and how much he loved his friends and family. He was the best dad a daughter could have and he will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express their thanks to the medical team in the I.C.U. at Centenary Hospital for their loving care and kindness. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.) on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. A private funeral service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019