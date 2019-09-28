PAPINEAU, WILLIAM JOHN After a hard fought battle with cancer, William John passed away on September 23, 2019 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital at the age of 76. Formerly of Thessalon, Ontario. He will be missed by his wife Lorraine of 45 years. Cherished father of Danielle, Nanette (Ben) and William (Angela). Proud Papa Bill of Corson, Addyson, Ellison, Tiffany, Logan and Estelle. Survived by his siblings Arthur (Lorraine) and Alma Gavin. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Irma Papineau and brothers Donald, Gordon, Ken and Grant. He will always be missed by his nieces and nephew. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Pickering Chapel (1057 Brock Road, 905-686-5589) on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00- 4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Rouge Valley Health System Foundation – Urology Department.

