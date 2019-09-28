Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JOHN POWELL Jr.. View Sign Obituary

POWELL JR., WILLIAM JOHN Passed peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on July 30, 2019 at age 96. Bill proudly served Canada as a veteran of WWII from 1939 with the RHLI, then 1st Field Squadron Royal Canadian Engineers until 1942 when he served in the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve in the Battle of the Atlantic to March 1946. Bill retired at age 71 after 25 years as an Immigration Officer with Citizenship and Immigration Canada and was also employed by the T. Eaton Co. in Hamilton for 20 years. He held volunteer positions with the Royal Canadian Legion and on the Executive of FSNA as President Toronto Chapter. He was the Sick and Welfare Officer RNA Southern Ontario Branch for 10 years. Bill was involved in the formation of the Longview Housing Co-operative in Toronto where his many years of volunteer service was greatly appreciated. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife Urai Powell. Formerly, Bill was married to Doris Powell (nee Pierce) (predeceased), who was mother to their four children, Dennis Powell (predeceased), Dwight and Audrey (nee Dueker) Powell, Darrell Powell and Deborah Powell. The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre K2W wing, especially Dr. Deering.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close