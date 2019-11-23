WILLIAM JOHN (BILL) TELFORD

Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary

TELFORD, WILLIAM (BILL) JOHN Peacefully on November 12, 2019 at Niagara General Hospital in his 101st year. Loving husband of the late Agnes Telford. Cherished father of Rhonda (Victor) and Sandra (Chris). Greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., with interment and reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
