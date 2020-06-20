WILLIAM JOHN "BILL" TURNER
TURNER, WILLIAM JOHN "BILL" June 29, 1934 – June 9, 2020 Retired from Bell Canada Peacefully passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in Uxbridge, Ontario. Bill, at the age of 85, was the loving husband of Patricia (nee Hardman), for 42 years. Bill was predeceased by his first wife Joan (nee Irwin) (1933 – 1977). Loving father of Susan (Tas) Tsonis, of Vancouver, and the late Gwendolyn "Lyn" Turner. Cherished Grandad of Vasia (Henry), of Vancouver, Miranda (Jun), of Calgary, and Nikolas, of Montreal; great-grandfather of Echo, Elena and Leo. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Norman (born in England) and Betty (nee Blackwood; Watkins) (born in Scotland) Turner. He will be loved and remembered always by his in-laws, Marion, Lorene (Gary) and the late Leonard (survived by Ann); and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their families. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation or funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
