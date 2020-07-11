VINCENT, WILLIAM JOHN July 27, 1930 - July 2, 2020 Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Peggy Jill Vincent (nee Hanks). Cherished father to Heather Wiltshire (Greg), Norman, and Valerie. Loving grandfather to Taylor Murray, Meredith Zahid (Zameer) and Jaden Wong. Brother to Ronald Vincent (deceased 2010), uncle to Douglas, Brian, and Graham Vincent and families. Brother-in-law to Colin and Pam Hanks and family. Loving cousin of Alan and Sharyn Pink and family. Bill was born in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England. As his father was in the Royal Air Force he also became interested in aviation. As an Air Cadet in England he flew in over seventeen types of aircraft. He came to Toronto in May of 1954. In April 1957 he married Peggy Jill Hanks in Bristol, England and later moved to Scarborough in 1963. He was a Retired Canadian Tire employee and a member of the Art Guild of Scarborough, and the East Central Ontario Art Association. Bill received a Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of Confederate in recognition of his contribution to the Arts in Canada. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing and support staff at unit 2 south at Bridgepoint Health and our wonderful friends and neighbours. Due to COVID-19, there was a private family viewing on July 10th and the family plan to hold a celebration of life at a later date. Donations in William's memory may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com