Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JOHNSTON (BILL) MULOCK. View Sign Obituary

MULOCK, WILLIAM (BILL) JOHNSTON In Ottawa on September 8, 2019, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (nee Harrison) for 71 years. Formidable father to daughter Kathy Gillespie and son Frank (Linda). Proud grandfather to Meredith (Patrick Glinski) and Ian Gillespie, Caroline and Courtney Mulock. Great-grandfather to Georgia and William Glinski. Bill practised with the Mulock Law Firm in Toronto before moving to Ottawa to act as President of the Young Liberals of Canada and subsequently served as Secretary at Defence Construction Canada. Bill was a consummate gentleman, always kind, understanding, wise and humble. A special thank you to Dr. McKay and Dr. Lane at the Montfort Hospital for the compassionate care he received at the end of his life and to his terrific home caregivers who looked after him so well over the years. A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Montfort Hospital Foundation (

MULOCK, WILLIAM (BILL) JOHNSTON In Ottawa on September 8, 2019, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (nee Harrison) for 71 years. Formidable father to daughter Kathy Gillespie and son Frank (Linda). Proud grandfather to Meredith (Patrick Glinski) and Ian Gillespie, Caroline and Courtney Mulock. Great-grandfather to Georgia and William Glinski. Bill practised with the Mulock Law Firm in Toronto before moving to Ottawa to act as President of the Young Liberals of Canada and subsequently served as Secretary at Defence Construction Canada. Bill was a consummate gentleman, always kind, understanding, wise and humble. A special thank you to Dr. McKay and Dr. Lane at the Montfort Hospital for the compassionate care he received at the end of his life and to his terrific home caregivers who looked after him so well over the years. A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Montfort Hospital Foundation ( www.hopitalmontfort.com/en/foundation ) would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close