CURRAN, WILLIAM JOSEPH (BILL) July 18, 1931 - April 28, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, East York, ON, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his 89th year. Survived by his beloved partner Lorraine Fleming and his daughters Cheryl Anne Bond and Darlene Louise Wilson. Also survived by his grandchildren Brett Bond, Sean Bond (2014), Dawn Wilson, and his great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Patricia Anne Curran (1975), his sister Eleanor Lang (2014) and his parents Anne Curran (1996) and Joseph William Curran (1969). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. As he requested, there will be no service. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough, ON. "Gone from our home but not from our hearts."

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
