LORIMER, WILLIAM "BILL" JOSEPH October 14, 1940 – October 11, 2020 On Thanksgiving Sunday, a few days before his 80th birthday, Bill passed at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton. We are grateful for Bill's life as a wonderful husband to Gail (nee Middlebro') for 53 years and father to Peter (Devon) and Jennifer. Predeceased by parents Carl and Anna Lorimer and youngest sister Dorothy Foster (Sarnia). Sadly missed by sister Anne (Bill), in-laws Chris and Betty, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill was a Technician at Bell, Bell Mobility and others in the GTA. He was a contributor to the life of East Plains United Church (EPUC), Burlington, especially Building & Property and Audio-Visual. He also contributed his skills to ecological/justice organizations. His home was open to people in need including refugees. Bill loved reading, downhill skiing, spending time at the cottage and helping friends with their DIY projects and cars. Our heartful thanks for the many expressions of caring from friends, family and hospital staff. Excellent support from Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals was greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission & Service (either The United Church of Canada or EPUC), Doctors Without Borders, or Project Ploughshares, would be greatly appreciated. A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. Anyone who wishes is welcome to participate via livestream. Please contact Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington for livestream link (for viewing live/post-service) or donation information. 905-632-3333, www.smithsfh.com