O'BRIEN, WILLIAM JOSEPH (BILL) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in his 70th year. Dear brother to Rita (Hans) Eckart, Mike (Elaine), Pat (Karen), Martin (Jan), Marlene and Paul (Karen). Cherished Uncle and Great-Uncle. Bill will be sadly missed by his extended family, friends and all who knew him. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 905-443-3376. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019