GREER, WILLIAM (BILL) JOSHUA Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. Born December 13, 1929 in Armagh, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1951 on his honeymoon. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Kitty) Greer, by his brother Robert, and by his parents Charlotte and Joshua Greer. Loving father to Kathleen (Jeff) Sollak, Kevin (Lyn) Brian (Laura), Erin Henderson (James). He was an adoring grandfather to Joshua, Kyle, Charlotte, Ryan, Katelyn, William, Tyler, Jack, Meghan, James and Shane, and great-grandfather to Olivia. Bill was Past President and CEO of Trans-Northern Pipelines. Bill was an avid curler, loved children and they loved him, loved his family, always had cookies for the family and neighbourhood dogs and loved ice cream. He enjoyed his cottage, travelling, reading his daily newspapers, Jeopardy, sitting by the fire and a good laugh. Visitation will be at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Agincourt, Ontario, on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 5:30 p.m. Bill will be profoundly missed by all who loved him. If desired, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital or the Lung Association in Bill's memory would be gratefully appreciated.

